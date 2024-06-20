EU avails €3m for urban communities in southern Africa

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The European Union (EU) has allocated €3 million to the World Food Programme (WFP) to assist vulnerable urban communities in southern Africa, focusing on Lesotho, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Madagascar. The funding aims to identify and mitigate the impacts of climate shocks, which disproportionately affect these communities, often leading to severe livelihood disruptions.This initiative follows lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting gaps in social protection systems for urban residents in sub-Saharan Africa. Building on insights gained in its initial phase in 2021, the two-year project will collaborate with regional, national, and local authorities to develop strategies aligned with the Southern African Development Community guidelines.The project's approach includes enhancing the capacity of national disaster management authorities, social welfare sectors, and local governments to coordinate and improve preparedness and response efforts in urban areas. Key components involve providing targeted cash-based transfers to meet essential needs, uphold dignity, and foster self-reliance among urban populations.Lola Castro, WFP's acting regional director for southern Africa, expressed gratitude for the EU's support, emphasizing its role in preparing and empowering urban communities to withstand recurring climate-related hazards. She underscored the project's focus on emergency readiness and response, aiming to alleviate humanitarian needs exacerbated by socio-economic challenges, high food prices, and the climate crisis.Overall, the EU's contribution reflects a commitment to humanitarian principles and the shared goal of achieving zero hunger, addressing critical food insecurity and malnutrition issues affecting millions across southern Africa.