Zanu-PF abuses Parly majority

ZANU-PF has been accused of leveraging its parliamentary majority to suppress debate on critical issues, with Speaker Jacob Mudenda and Deputy Speaker Tsitsi Gezi under scrutiny for blocking discussions raised by opposition members.Recently, Mudenda prevented the National Assembly from debating President Emmerson Mnangagwa's controversial remarks about Zambia during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Mnangagwa had criticized Zambia's ties with Western nations, alleging that Zambia posed a security threat by hosting the US Africa Command base in Lusaka. Mudenda deemed foreign relations off-limits for parliamentary discussion.In another instance, Gezi halted debate on the arrest of opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activists at the home of interim leader Jameson Timba in Avondale, Harare. Budiriro South legislator Darlington Chigumbu (CCC) sought to discuss the arrests and alleged mistreatment of activists but was rebuffed by Gezi, who stated that such matters couldn't be debated in Parliament and should be addressed during question time with the relevant minister.Political analyst Ruben Mbofana criticized the lack of a robust opposition in Parliament, enabling ZANU-PF's unchecked authority. He emphasized that a functional democracy necessitates holding the ruling party accountable. Mbofana expressed concern over the implications for Zimbabwe's democracy, citing instances of government crackdowns on opposition members without adequate accountability.Timba and 78 CCC activists, visibly bearing signs of torture, appeared in court following their arrest during a commemoration event at Timba's residence for the Day of the African Child. These developments underscore ongoing tensions over governance and civil liberties in Zimbabwe.