Police hunt for 20 robbery suspects

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Police crack teams are intensively pursuing a gang responsible for a series of robberies across Zimbabwe, targeting schools, businesses, and individuals holding large sums of cash.National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi urged caution, advising against keeping significant cash amounts and disclosing financial details.Recent incidents include robberies in Gwanda and Chipinge, where substantial sums and firearms were stolen. In Harare, robberies occurred in Borrowdale and Workington, with valuables and cash taken at gunpoint.Similar incidents were reported in Glendale, Southlea Park, and Greendale, involving armed robbers seizing cash, jewelry, and other valuables.Additionally, several schools were robbed, some potentially involving insiders, during the start of the second term.Police are also investigating a fatal stabbing in Shurugwi, prompting a search for nine suspects, including one known as Mdhimbani or Mandebele.