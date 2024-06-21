680 minors impregnated in six months

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The issue of child pregnancies in Zimbabwe has sparked renewed outrage following alarming statistics presented at a National AIDS Council workshop.Between January and June 2023, 680 girls aged 10 to 14 were reported pregnant, highlighting a disturbing trend.Additionally, 51,376 pregnancies were recorded among 15 to 19-year-olds during the same period, with significant HIV prevalence rates in both age groups.Despite legislative efforts such as the Marriages Act, prohibiting marriages under 18, child pregnancies persist, prompting calls for intensified education, community involvement, and law enforcement.Government officials, including Acting Health and Child Care Minister Professor Paul Mavima, emphasized the urgent need for national intervention to protect children and uphold family values.Instances of sexual abuse resulting in pregnancies have led to arrests and court proceedings, underscoring ongoing challenges in safeguarding minors from exploitation.