6 beat up and 'kill' thief

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Six individuals in Beitbridge appeared in court facing murder charges after allegedly beating and killing a thief.Identified as Rosemary Musonza (26), Pamela Musonza (35), Dadirai Taruvinga (24), Talent Matare (45), Isaiah Chakabva (36), and Luke Chinyowa (20), they were arraigned before the Beitbridge Magistrates' Court under Section 47 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act Chapter 9:23.According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ), the incident occurred on June 15, 2024, around 3AM, when the deceased allegedly trespassed into the accused persons' residence.Alerted by a noise, the first accused shouted "thief," prompting accused 2, 3, and 4 to apprehend the deceased outside the house.Accused 5 then joined in assaulting the deceased with open hands and a whip, while accused 6 kicked and poured water on him until he lost consciousness.The lifeless body was discovered approximately 25 meters from the residence. The accused persons have been remanded in custody until July 1, 2024.