Bishop Msindo Ncube shot dead in Johannesburg

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Bishop Mkhululi Msindo Ncube, a revered spiritual leader and community advocate in uGodlwayo, met a tragic end when he was fatally shot in Johannesburg, South Africa. Born in 1973 and known fondly as "Bishop Msindo," he was not only a pillar in his family of 23 siblings but also a respected figure in his community.Bishop Msindo was deeply involved in community development projects, including the West Nicholson-Mberengwa Road initiative, and was a successful businessman and founder of the Restoration Mission Ministries Church.The circumstances of his death unfolded when robbers accosted him upon arriving home in Orange Farm, Johannesburg. Despite efforts to save him, Bishop Msindo succumbed to his injuries after being shot during the altercation. His sudden passing has left his family and community devastated, highlighting his role as a spiritual guide and family counselor.Bishop Msindo's wife, Charity Msindo-Ncube, expressed profound grief over the loss of her husband, describing him as patient, kind, and a unifying force. Thabani Ncube Malele, a former councilor, praised Bishop Msindo's leadership and commitment to community development, noting his inclusive approach in both spiritual and developmental endeavors.Apostle Edwin Tshuma, a member of his church, mourned Bishop Msindo as a compassionate leader and mentor, underscoring his irreplaceable role in spreading a Christ-centered message of love and unity. Bishop Msindo's legacy lives on through his contributions to community welfare and his unwavering dedication to spiritual guidance.