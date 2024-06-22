Losing candidate continues with charity work

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Pardon Tapfumaneyi, an aspiring Independent candidate for Mpopoma/Mzilikazi constituency, remains committed to his charity work in the area despite relocating to the United Kingdom.Speaking to Southern Eye, Tapfumaneyi emphasized that his initiatives aim to unite ordinary citizens across political affiliations in the constituency.He highlighted that the charity work, supported by friends abroad, focuses on improving the lives of residents through various projects.Additionally, Tapfumaneyi's efforts include providing a platform for open political discourse. He expressed that their discussions involve diverse viewpoints, featuring academics and political commentators to address current national, regional, and international issues.