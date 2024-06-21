Preparations for King Mzilikazi commemorations begin

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Preparations are underway for 'Umgubho wenkosi uMzilikazi', the annual commemorations marking 156 years since the death of King Mzilikazi, founder of the Ndebele nation.The event will be held at the Mhlahlandlela memorial site on September 7 this year, organized by the Mthwakazi kaMzilikazi Cultural Association.Dingani Likhwa Tshabangu, a representative, has called for sponsors to support the cultural event, emphasizing that attendees should wear cultural or formal attire rather than political regalia.The commemorations will include a cultural parade march from Matshobana to Bulawayo's City Hall, honoring King Mzilikazi's legacy as the founding father and first King of the Ndebele State.