Robbers steal US$21,000 from Mukuru

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Three unidentified armed robbers executed a robbery at a Mukuru money transfer agent in Gweru, Zimbabwe, on June 19, stealing over US$21,000 and R14,000, according to police reports.Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident, stating that the robbers struck at Mkoba 6 shopping centre around 7:30 am.The robbery occurred when employees Munyaradzi Nhuruza (35) and Lincoln Nyachowa (33) arrived at work. The assailants, armed and unidentified, forcibly took Nyachowa towards the safe where Nhuruza was counting money. One of the robbers brandished a pistol, ordered the employees to surrender all the cash they were handling, and demanded access to the safe.After seizing the money, the robbers instructed the victims to lie down before fleeing the scene. The incident was reported to ZRP Mkoba police station, prompting an ongoing investigation by authorities.Inspector Mahoko urged anyone with information about the robbers to contact the police and advised local businesses to implement stringent security measures and avoid storing large sums of money on-site. Instances of armed robberies targeting money transfer agents in the province have been increasingly reported in recent months.