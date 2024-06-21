Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Robbers steal US$21,000 from Mukuru

by Staff reporter
4 mins ago | Views
Three unidentified armed robbers executed a robbery at a Mukuru money transfer agent in Gweru, Zimbabwe, on June 19, stealing over US$21,000 and R14,000, according to police reports. 

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident, stating that the robbers struck at Mkoba 6 shopping centre around 7:30 am.
The robbery occurred when employees Munyaradzi Nhuruza (35) and Lincoln Nyachowa (33) arrived at work. The assailants, armed and unidentified, forcibly took Nyachowa towards the safe where Nhuruza was counting money. One of the robbers brandished a pistol, ordered the employees to surrender all the cash they were handling, and demanded access to the safe.

After seizing the money, the robbers instructed the victims to lie down before fleeing the scene. The incident was reported to ZRP Mkoba police station, prompting an ongoing investigation by authorities.

Inspector Mahoko urged anyone with information about the robbers to contact the police and advised local businesses to implement stringent security measures and avoid storing large sums of money on-site. Instances of armed robberies targeting money transfer agents in the province have been increasingly reported in recent months.

Source - newsday
More on: #Robbers, #Steal, #Mukuru

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe Warriors face grim Afcon draw

1 min ago | 0 Views

'Mysterious' bus dumped along Zimbabwe Road

2 mins ago | 0 Views

4 Zimbabweans jailed 65 years in SA

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Preparations for King Mzilikazi commemorations begin

6 mins ago | 0 Views

Losing candidate continues with charity work

8 mins ago | 1 Views

ZSE to list on own bourse

9 mins ago | 0 Views

Bishop Msindo Ncube shot dead in Johannesburg

10 mins ago | 1 Views

6 beat up and 'kill' thief

12 mins ago | 2 Views

680 minors impregnated in six months

13 mins ago | 0 Views

Police hunt for 20 robbery suspects

14 mins ago | 0 Views

South African GNU and Zimbabwe economy

19 mins ago | 0 Views

Zambian MPs raise concern over AFRICOM base in country

20 mins ago | 0 Views

Fifa to name new Zifa Committee

21 mins ago | 4 Views

UZ student gets 4 years for stealing laptops

23 mins ago | 3 Views

Shop supervisor in court for rejecting ZiG notes

24 mins ago | 4 Views

ZEC clears air on Chivayo rumours

26 mins ago | 8 Views

Telcos revenue rises 98% first quarter

28 mins ago | 6 Views

Ramaphosa's step aside joke exposed

14 hrs ago | 950 Views

ANC's Nomusa Dube-Ncube rejects diplomatic post

23 hrs ago | 1974 Views

Roman Catholic Priest fires gun in church

24 hrs ago | 1993 Views

Zimbabweans are watching too much porn

21 Jun 2024 at 11:43hrs | 963 Views

Does Mnangagwa learn anything from his foreign interactions?

21 Jun 2024 at 11:37hrs | 521 Views

Zambia debates Mnangagwa's Kremlin comments

21 Jun 2024 at 11:33hrs | 1038 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors drop 7 places on FIFA Rankings

21 Jun 2024 at 11:31hrs | 158 Views

Mnangagwa to discipline his ministers

21 Jun 2024 at 11:30hrs | 836 Views

Zimbabwe central bank dragged to court over forex

21 Jun 2024 at 11:30hrs | 501 Views

Cheaters caught red-handed

21 Jun 2024 at 11:29hrs | 1364 Views

Shaun Timba released on bail

21 Jun 2024 at 11:28hrs | 265 Views

UZ driver breaks into Interpol offices

21 Jun 2024 at 11:27hrs | 214 Views

CIO director general confront Chivayo?

21 Jun 2024 at 11:27hrs | 1428 Views

How Zanu-PF linked businessmen squandered money for presidential goats

21 Jun 2024 at 11:26hrs | 223 Views

Mnangagwa accuser applies for discharge

21 Jun 2024 at 11:23hrs | 127 Views

Police hunt for driver who crashed into School wall

21 Jun 2024 at 11:23hrs | 185 Views

'Mudenda, Tshabangu must be probed over corrupt recalls'

21 Jun 2024 at 11:23hrs | 259 Views

Power outages hit Mkoba

21 Jun 2024 at 11:16hrs | 46 Views

Kaindu prays for 'Devine Intervention'

21 Jun 2024 at 11:15hrs | 72 Views

Zimbabweans spend too much time on porn sites

21 Jun 2024 at 11:15hrs | 217 Views

Mozambique and Zimbabwe are one

21 Jun 2024 at 11:14hrs | 96 Views

Zimbabwe starts railway line repairs

21 Jun 2024 at 11:13hrs | 209 Views

Hwange power station now Zimbabwe's primary electricity generator

21 Jun 2024 at 11:13hrs | 112 Views

4 baby mamas chew man's US$400 salary

21 Jun 2024 at 11:11hrs | 267 Views

Pastor gets 12-yr-old stepdaughter pregnant

21 Jun 2024 at 11:11hrs | 241 Views

Zimbabwean accountant dumps Mzansi celebrity wife

21 Jun 2024 at 11:10hrs | 348 Views

How Highlanders let a gem slip through their fingers

21 Jun 2024 at 11:10hrs | 97 Views

Msendami to sign for SA side

21 Jun 2024 at 11:09hrs | 69 Views

Man sets Range Rover ablaze as couple sleeps

21 Jun 2024 at 11:07hrs | 335 Views

Bulawayo family homeless after arson attack

21 Jun 2024 at 11:07hrs | 152 Views

Unveiling the Treasures of the Red Sea: Diving, History, and Culture in Jeddah

21 Jun 2024 at 11:06hrs | 37 Views

Judge John Hlophe appointed leader of MK Party in Parliament

20 Jun 2024 at 21:28hrs | 2183 Views