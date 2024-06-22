4 Zimbabweans jailed 65 years in SA

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Four Zimbabwean nationals and one Mozambican have each been sentenced to 65 years in prison by the Polokwane High Court in South Africa for a series of violent crimes, including murder, robbery, attempted murder, and housebreaking. The sentencing was handed down on June 19, 2024, following their involvement in criminal activities in Limpopo Province.Nickson Matandana (32), Trymore Maparadza (31), Tonherel Mujeki (38), Obey Mutema (35), and Philmon Sithole (22) were convicted for their roles in a crime spree that began on April 14, 2020. They first robbed security guards at Kgautswana clinic, stealing firearms, and then proceeded to burglarize the nurse's residence, taking valuables and money.Their rampage continued as they targeted a foreign national shop in Makgwareng village, where they fatally shot a Pakistani shopkeeper during a robbery. The assistant survived the attack and received medical treatment. The gang fled the scene in a red Nissan Hardbody bakkie after stealing laptops, computers, and other items from the clinic.Following the crimes, a joint operation by local law enforcement apprehended the perpetrators on May 6, 2020, in various locations across Burgersfort, Riba Cross, Driekop, and Mashamothane villages. Police recovered two illegal firearms and stolen goods from the clinic and the Pakistani shop in their possession. The red Nissan Hardbody used in the crimes was also found at a scrapyard in Burgersfort, where it was being repainted to conceal its identity.The sentences handed down include 15 years each for murder, 15 years each for two counts of robbery, 10 years each for housebreaking, and another 10 years each for attempted murder. The sentences for robbery and housebreaking will run concurrently, while those for murder and attempted murder will be served consecutively. Each defendant has been prohibited from possessing firearms.Limpopo Province's spokesperson for the South African Police Service, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, expressed satisfaction with the court's decision, noting that the sentences reflect the severity of their crimes and aim to ensure justice for the victims and the affected communities.