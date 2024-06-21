Zimbabwe Warriors face grim Afcon draw

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's national football team, the Warriors, faced a setback in their FIFA rankings after recent losses to Lesotho and South Africa, dropping seven places to 129th globally and 38th in Africa. This decline places them in Pot 4 for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifying draw. The draw, set to take place in a fortnight, will seed 48 teams based on the latest rankings.Pot 1 includes top-ranked teams like Morocco, Senegal, Egypt, and Nigeria, while Pot 2 and Pot 3 feature competitive teams such as Cape Verde, Burkina Faso, and Libya. Zimbabwe's Pot 4 status means they could face challenging opponents like Morocco or Equatorial Guinea in the qualifiers.Despite their ranking, Zimbabwe looks ahead to the draw on July 4 at the SuperSport studios in Johannesburg, South Africa, for a chance to qualify for the Afcon finals in Morocco next year. The competition will involve 48 nations, with group stage matches scheduled across FIFA windows in September, October, and November.Pot 1: Morocco, Senegal, Egypt, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Tunisia, Algeria, Cameroon, Mali, South Africa, DR Congo, GhanaPot 2: Cape Verde, Burkina Faso, Guinea, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, Zambia, Benin, Angola, Uganda, Namibia, Mozambique, Madagascar.Pot 3: Kenya, Mauritania, Congo, Tanzania, Guinea Bissau, Libya, Comoros, Togo, Sudan, Sierra Leone, Malawi, Central African Republic.Pot 4: Niger, Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Gambia, Burundi, Liberia, Ethiopia, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, South Sudan, Chad