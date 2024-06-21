Zambia takes Mnangagwa to AU, Sadc over diplomatic row

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Zambia has called for the African Union (AU) and Southern African Development Community (SADC) to intervene in a diplomatic dispute with Zimbabwe sparked by President Emmerson Mnangagwa's recent comments.Mnangagwa, in a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, criticized Zambia's relations with Western nations, suggesting Zambia posed a regional security threat and was isolating Zimbabwe.These remarks have strained relations, prompting Zambia's Foreign Affairs Minister, Mulambo Haimbe, to request urgent intervention from regional bodies.Haimbe emphasized Zambia's longstanding support for Zimbabwe during its liberation struggle and expressed a commitment to resolving the tensions to maintain peaceful neighborly relations.He clarified that while Zambia values its relationships with Russia and Western countries, it remains steadfast in protecting its sovereignty amid the diplomatic discord with Zimbabwe.