Temba Mliswa turns focus on sports development

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Temba Mliswa, a sports enthusiast and fitness trainer, expressed his vision to introduce rugby into all primary and secondary schools across Mashonaland West province.Speaking at the Mashonaland West Rugby Association's annual general meeting, Mliswa emphasized his commitment to leveraging his social capital to secure financial resources for grassroots rugby development.He criticized previous approaches to sports administration in Zimbabwe, advocating for leadership by individuals with genuine passion and experience in sports.Following unanimous support, Mliswa assumed the chairmanship of MWRA, pledging to foster partnerships with government, private sector, and educational institutions to promote rugby at the grassroots level.His ambitious plans include expanding rugby's reach to hundreds of schools and establishing centres of excellence for both men's and women's rugby.Mliswa, known for his extensive background in sports and coaching, aims to revive rugby across marginalized communities, leveraging existing infrastructure and partnerships to achieve widespread participation.