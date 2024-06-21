Bar patron mistakenly stabbed to death

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A tragic incident unfolded on Thursday in Marange, Manicaland province, as a patron at a bar lost his life due to a stabbing during a heated game of pool.The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the death of 23-year-old Raymond Jorina at Gomorefu business centre.According to police reports, Ambrose Munhuumwe (32) was arrested in connection with the murder case.The altercation occurred on June 20, 2024, when Munhuumwe allegedly wielded an okapi knife towards another patron with whom he had argued over a pool game.Regrettably, Munhuumwe missed his intended target and instead fatally wounded Raymond Jorina, who was observing the game.Jorina suffered a stab wound to the stomach and succumbed to his injuries upon arrival at a nearby clinic.