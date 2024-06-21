Mnangagwa officially opens Madokero Creek Housing Complex

News / Local

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa inaugurated the Madokero Creek Housing Complex and unveiled Phase 2 of the Madokero Mall, marking significant achievements for Zimbabwe's Second Republic in advancing sustainable social protection.Highlighting the completion of Phase 1 in December 2022, he emphasized these developments as pillars of the national development strategy, fostering economic growth and well-being.Mnangagwa praised the Public Service Pension Fund for its strategic investments, aiming to reduce pension dependency on government funds.He urged further investments in affordable housing and infrastructure for small enterprises, advocating for modernization and smart city development across Zimbabwe.