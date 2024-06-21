Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa officially opens Madokero Creek Housing Complex

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa inaugurated the Madokero Creek Housing Complex and unveiled Phase 2 of the Madokero Mall, marking significant achievements for Zimbabwe's Second Republic in advancing sustainable social protection.

Highlighting the completion of Phase 1 in December 2022, he emphasized these developments as pillars of the national development strategy, fostering economic growth and well-being.

Mnangagwa praised the Public Service Pension Fund for its strategic investments, aiming to reduce pension dependency on government funds.

He urged further investments in affordable housing and infrastructure for small enterprises, advocating for modernization and smart city development across Zimbabwe.

Source - newzimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabweans should now see it's corruption, not 'sanctions', causing their suffering!

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Zim man steals 78 cattle from Botswana

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

'To hell with misleading social media reports': ZEC

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Embrace nutrition education amongst schools; SIRP appeals

2 hrs ago | 4 Views

WATCH: Zambia calls on AU to intervene in its diplomatic dispute with Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 406 Views

Mnangagwa legitimacy challenger acquitted

9 hrs ago | 350 Views

Kapini endorses Prophet Magaya for ZIFA Presidency

9 hrs ago | 285 Views

Zanu-PF to construct provincial offices

9 hrs ago | 171 Views

Bar patron mistakenly stabbed to death

9 hrs ago | 321 Views

Temba Mliswa turns focus on sports development

10 hrs ago | 196 Views

Berita officially divorced from Nota Baloyi

11 hrs ago | 288 Views

Zambia takes Mnangagwa to AU, Sadc over diplomatic row

12 hrs ago | 417 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors face grim Afcon draw

12 hrs ago | 137 Views

'Mysterious' bus dumped along Zimbabwe Road

12 hrs ago | 744 Views

4 Zimbabweans jailed 65 years in SA

12 hrs ago | 365 Views

Robbers steal US$21,000 from Mukuru

12 hrs ago | 282 Views

Preparations for King Mzilikazi commemorations begin

12 hrs ago | 134 Views

Losing candidate continues with charity work

12 hrs ago | 74 Views

ZSE to list on own bourse

12 hrs ago | 34 Views

Bishop Msindo Ncube shot dead in Johannesburg

12 hrs ago | 747 Views

6 beat up and 'kill' thief

12 hrs ago | 116 Views

680 minors impregnated in six months

12 hrs ago | 68 Views

Police hunt for 20 robbery suspects

12 hrs ago | 92 Views

South African GNU and Zimbabwe economy

12 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zambian MPs raise concern over AFRICOM base in country

12 hrs ago | 157 Views

Fifa to name new Zifa Committee

12 hrs ago | 75 Views

UZ student gets 4 years for stealing laptops

12 hrs ago | 79 Views

Shop supervisor in court for rejecting ZiG notes

12 hrs ago | 101 Views

ZEC clears air on Chivayo rumours

12 hrs ago | 165 Views

Telcos revenue rises 98% first quarter

12 hrs ago | 29 Views

Ramaphosa's step aside joke exposed

21 Jun 2024 at 21:20hrs | 1680 Views

ANC's Nomusa Dube-Ncube rejects diplomatic post

21 Jun 2024 at 12:32hrs | 2045 Views

Roman Catholic Priest fires gun in church

21 Jun 2024 at 12:13hrs | 2152 Views

Zimbabweans are watching too much porn

21 Jun 2024 at 11:43hrs | 1018 Views

Does Mnangagwa learn anything from his foreign interactions?

21 Jun 2024 at 11:37hrs | 550 Views

Zambia debates Mnangagwa's Kremlin comments

21 Jun 2024 at 11:33hrs | 1070 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors drop 7 places on FIFA Rankings

21 Jun 2024 at 11:31hrs | 162 Views

Mnangagwa to discipline his ministers

21 Jun 2024 at 11:30hrs | 848 Views

Zimbabwe central bank dragged to court over forex

21 Jun 2024 at 11:30hrs | 556 Views

Cheaters caught red-handed

21 Jun 2024 at 11:29hrs | 1420 Views

Shaun Timba released on bail

21 Jun 2024 at 11:28hrs | 289 Views

UZ driver breaks into Interpol offices

21 Jun 2024 at 11:27hrs | 227 Views

CIO director general confront Chivayo?

21 Jun 2024 at 11:27hrs | 1511 Views

How Zanu-PF linked businessmen squandered money for presidential goats

21 Jun 2024 at 11:26hrs | 242 Views

Mnangagwa accuser applies for discharge

21 Jun 2024 at 11:23hrs | 131 Views

Police hunt for driver who crashed into School wall

21 Jun 2024 at 11:23hrs | 191 Views

'Mudenda, Tshabangu must be probed over corrupt recalls'

21 Jun 2024 at 11:23hrs | 286 Views

Power outages hit Mkoba

21 Jun 2024 at 11:16hrs | 50 Views

Kaindu prays for 'Devine Intervention'

21 Jun 2024 at 11:15hrs | 75 Views