Zanu-PF to construct provincial offices

by Staff reporter
Zanu-PF is set to construct its new provincial offices and move from Chevron Hotel where they have been squatting for decades, having been given free lodgings by the Zvobgo family which runs the hotel under the Regency Group.

The move comes barely a year after Regency Hotels Managing Director Eddison Zvobgo who is now Masvingo Central Member of Parliament allegedly threatened to evict the party from the offices if he lost primary elections when he was campaigning.

Zanu-PF Provincial Spokesperson Pepukai Chiwewe said the move was necessitated by the need to fulfil the Provincial Chairperson Robson Mavhenyengwa's promises when he was elected of constructing the provincial as well as district offices and said work at the provincial offices should be finished by end of year.

"The construction of the offices is in fulfilment of the provincial chair's promises when he was elected. He promised that during his tenure he will see the construction of provincial offices as well as the district offices in all the seven districts of the province," said Chiwewe.

He said the work had already started at Diyo Shopping Centre just before Mucheke River along Masvingo-Mashava road and said the slab was already in place and they were now going for the superstructure.

"We are constructing our own offices at Diyo; we have already done the slab and we are mobilizing resources for the superstructure. We expect to complete the work by year-end," Chiwewe said.

He said they were targeting to raise about US$100 000 which is being raised internally from members who are donating to the party.

"We are getting funds from party members who have seen the benefits of the second republic and are giving back to the party and we are expecting to raise about US$100 000," said Chiwewe.

He said the offices will have a conference room which accommodates five thousand people and offices for all provincial portfolio committees.

However, in a circular circulating on social media allegedly from Zanu-PF, all post holders in the party are expected to pay a fee towards the construction.

All politburo members and Ministers are expected to pay US$300, MPs US$200 each while Central committee and National Executive Council (NEC) members are expected to pay US$50.

Councillors will pay US$20, provincial members US$10 and District Coordinating Committee (DCC) members will pay US$5 each.


Source - TellZim News

