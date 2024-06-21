Kapini endorses Prophet Magaya for ZIFA Presidency

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Tapuwa Kapini, former Warriors and Highlanders goalkeeper, believes that Harare-based preacher Walter Magaya should be the next president of ZIFA once the Normalisation Committee completes its tenure.Magaya, who owns Yadah Stars in the Premier Soccer League and has built The Heart Stadium in Harare, impressed Kapini with his commitment to Zimbabwean football, notably signing Khama Billiat despite competition from top clubs like Dynamos and Manica Diamonds.Kapini emphasized Magaya's passion for the game and his significant investments, suggesting he could attract major sponsors to the PSL.Kapini also called for Magaya's involvement in refurbishing the National Sports Stadium to meet international standards, highlighting his experience in managing a top-flight team and understanding players' needs.