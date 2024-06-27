Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Homeless woman gives birth in the open

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
Imagine the terrifying and isolating experience for a woman with mental health challenges repeatedly subjected to sexual assault, resulting in pregnancy.

In Bulawayo's Nketa 9 suburb, a homeless woman, reportedly struggling with mental health issues, lived near local shops where she allegedly endured abuse that led to her becoming pregnant. Her mental health decline was noted by some residents from around 2021, though others believed it began later.

A food vendor, who preferred anonymity, recalled the woman arriving at Nketa 9 shops in 2021, initially showing no signs of mental instability. Over time, however, her condition deteriorated, and she eventually gave birth to a healthy baby girl behind one of the shops. The vendor described her as initially stable and recalled her story of walking from Gokwe, but noticed changes in behavior as her pregnancy progressed.

Despite her challenging circumstances, she managed to deliver her baby unassisted before being taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) for medical care. Shocked by the revelation, the vendor reflected on the woman's assertions about encounters with men at the shopping center, acknowledging the truth in her claims despite initial skepticism.

The community, including Ward 25 Councillor Aleck Ndlovu, has rallied around the victim and her child, supporting them with donations of money and clothing. Efforts are underway to identify and investigate those responsible for exploiting her vulnerability.

Source - bmetro

Must Read

Zimbabwe's ZiG ended bout of instability, says IMF

3 hrs ago | 232 Views

Police investigating bullets left at Mnangagwa's bedroom door

3 hrs ago | 289 Views

5 die in Binga road accident

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

Zimbabwe anticipating a significant power supply deficit

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Tony Leon reminds Ramaphosa of who's in charge

4 hrs ago | 645 Views

Zimbabwe sees attempts to instigate 'anarchy and despondency'

4 hrs ago | 126 Views

IMF says Zimbabwe's economy continues to show resilience

5 hrs ago | 210 Views

'Ramaphosa must be held fully responsible for SANDF deaths'

5 hrs ago | 178 Views

Malema ally sentenced by captured court

7 hrs ago | 256 Views

SA Rand is a DA member in good standing

8 hrs ago | 713 Views

Dembare coach in car theft storm

8 hrs ago | 338 Views

Dan Tshanda remembrance gig set for Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 162 Views

Bedroom 'scam' alert

8 hrs ago | 451 Views

Bed-hopping accused man stoned

8 hrs ago | 318 Views

Mhindirira keeps Bosso guessing

8 hrs ago | 78 Views

Man commits suicide in police cells

8 hrs ago | 282 Views

Rapex to trap rapists, protect women

8 hrs ago | 128 Views

Truck driver 'loses manhood'

8 hrs ago | 824 Views

Woes worsen for casino banned Bulawayo prophet

8 hrs ago | 172 Views

Councillor starts street lights repairs programme

8 hrs ago | 70 Views

Thief scurries through window to escape angry residents

8 hrs ago | 108 Views

Mnangagwa fears Sadc Summit disruptions

9 hrs ago | 368 Views

Man strangles wife, lets couple's minor kids sleep with her corpse

9 hrs ago | 152 Views

ZEC paid US$5.4 million for fancy V11 display boxes that it never used

9 hrs ago | 178 Views

Teens steal US$2K, go on a shopping spree

9 hrs ago | 202 Views

CCC recall legal battles far from over

9 hrs ago | 321 Views

Zimbabwe's central bank projects 5% annual inflation

10 hrs ago | 112 Views

Norman Maroto dies

10 hrs ago | 656 Views

US scoffs at Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 866 Views

Mukuru employees in US$100,000 fraud

10 hrs ago | 396 Views

Mnangagwa rattled by ANC poor poll showing

10 hrs ago | 621 Views

Son causes father's arrest for US$250,000 fraud

10 hrs ago | 198 Views

CCC supporters, police clash at court

11 hrs ago | 219 Views

Govt to accelerate road rehab in urban centres

11 hrs ago | 47 Views

BCC allocates 1 636 trading bays in CBD

11 hrs ago | 87 Views

Liquor board cracks whip on night spots, bottle stores

11 hrs ago | 124 Views

NetOne loses ZiG285 000 to hacker

11 hrs ago | 109 Views

ZiG performance pleases RBZ, private sector leaders

11 hrs ago | 90 Views

Woman hires thugs to kidnap ex-hubby's wife

11 hrs ago | 211 Views

US presence in the SADC region spooks African countries

11 hrs ago | 256 Views

Zimbabwe claims that issuance of e-passports in South Africa water-tight

11 hrs ago | 108 Views

Unrepentant stock thief jailed

18 hrs ago | 357 Views

Traditional healer axes friend to death

18 hrs ago | 641 Views

Stock theft prisoner escapes

18 hrs ago | 268 Views

Teenager caught wearing stolen clothes

19 hrs ago | 317 Views

Apostolic church holds highways anti-accident intercessory prayer crusades

24 hrs ago | 272 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors win opening fixture of Cosafa Cup

27 Jun 2024 at 16:18hrs | 3080 Views

No joy for Jameson Timba and his fellow CCC members

27 Jun 2024 at 15:57hrs | 449 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu remanded in custody for a second day

27 Jun 2024 at 15:47hrs | 629 Views