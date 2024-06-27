Dan Tshanda remembrance gig set for Bulawayo

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE Large City Hall car park in Bulawayo will host a special event on 27 July, bringing together Splash music enthusiasts to commemorate the late Dan Tshanda, a revered figure in African music. Tshanda, founder of Dalom music, passed away on 5 January 2019 due to heart failure, leaving a profound legacy across southern Africa, including Bulawayo where he frequently performed and connected with fans.In honor of his memory, United Kingdom-based promoter Gregory Ncube, along with veteran broadcaster Ezra Tshisa Sibanda, De Nosh of Mo Squad, and Mduduzi Mdlongwa from 3D Event, have collaborated to organize a memorable tribute. The event will feature performances by artists nurtured by Tshanda, such as Dalom Kids, Matshikos, By4, Peacock Montana, and the multi-award-winning Tshibilika group, Insimbi ZeZhwane.Gregory Ncube, reflecting on his close relationship with Tshanda and their shared promotion of Splash music, emphasized the event's significance in celebrating Tshanda's life and musical contributions."We decided to organize this tribute show to honor Dan Tshanda, who was not only a musical icon but also a personal friend. This event, crafted in collaboration with Ezra Tshisa Sibanda, De Nosh, and Mdu Mdlongwa, aims to bring together Tshanda's fans to reminisce and celebrate his enduring influence on the entertainment industry," said Ncube.The organizers anticipate a large turnout of Tshanda's admirers, eager to pay homage to his legacy and enjoy performances from artists influenced by his pioneering work in Splash music.Insimbi ZeZhwane, confirming their participation, expressed their reverence for Tshanda's impact and their enthusiasm for honoring his memory through music."Dan Tshanda remains an influential figure in the music scene, and his songs continue to resonate with audiences today. It's an honor for us to participate in this tribute event, showcasing our talents and paying tribute to a musician who inspired us all," said Meluleki "Brema" Moyo, co-founder of Insimbi ZeZhwane.The event promises to be a historic gathering, uniting fans and artists alike in celebrating the enduring legacy of Dan Tshanda and the vibrant spirit of Splash music.