Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Dembare coach in car theft storm

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
DYNAMOS Football Club coach Genesis "Kaka" Mangombe faces allegations of involvement in a car theft incident. Mangombe, also a policeman, is recognized as a promising young coach in the country, having even been attached to the Warriors technical team.

The case, registered at Borrowdale Police Station under RRB 6009609, stems from Moses Mkwesha's claim that he entrusted his Mazda 323 to Mangombe in 2015 for sale, but neither the car nor the proceeds were returned to him.

According to Mkwesha, their friendship deteriorated due to this unresolved matter. He expressed frustration over unsuccessful attempts to recover either the vehicle or the money, alleging that Mangombe has avoided him since 2015, even instructing his family to deny his presence when visited. Mkwesha stated his decision to pursue legal action against Mangombe, citing perceived changes in Mangombe's behavior possibly due to his coaching role with a prominent team.

In response, Mangombe dismissed Mkwesha's claims as an attempt to tarnish his reputation, emphasizing that Mkwesha should engage directly rather than resorting to public allegations. Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza was unavailable for comment at the time of publishing.

Source - bmetro

Must Read

Zimbabwe's ZiG ended bout of instability, says IMF

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

Police investigating bullets left at Mnangagwa's bedroom door

2 hrs ago | 231 Views

5 die in Binga road accident

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Zimbabwe anticipating a significant power supply deficit

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Tony Leon reminds Ramaphosa of who's in charge

3 hrs ago | 570 Views

Zimbabwe sees attempts to instigate 'anarchy and despondency'

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

IMF says Zimbabwe's economy continues to show resilience

5 hrs ago | 201 Views

'Ramaphosa must be held fully responsible for SANDF deaths'

5 hrs ago | 176 Views

Malema ally sentenced by captured court

6 hrs ago | 251 Views

SA Rand is a DA member in good standing

8 hrs ago | 701 Views

Dan Tshanda remembrance gig set for Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 158 Views

Homeless woman gives birth in the open

8 hrs ago | 363 Views

Bedroom 'scam' alert

8 hrs ago | 446 Views

Bed-hopping accused man stoned

8 hrs ago | 311 Views

Mhindirira keeps Bosso guessing

8 hrs ago | 78 Views

Man commits suicide in police cells

8 hrs ago | 274 Views

Rapex to trap rapists, protect women

8 hrs ago | 123 Views

Truck driver 'loses manhood'

8 hrs ago | 791 Views

Woes worsen for casino banned Bulawayo prophet

8 hrs ago | 166 Views

Councillor starts street lights repairs programme

8 hrs ago | 69 Views

Thief scurries through window to escape angry residents

8 hrs ago | 106 Views

Mnangagwa fears Sadc Summit disruptions

8 hrs ago | 362 Views

Man strangles wife, lets couple's minor kids sleep with her corpse

8 hrs ago | 150 Views

ZEC paid US$5.4 million for fancy V11 display boxes that it never used

9 hrs ago | 177 Views

Teens steal US$2K, go on a shopping spree

9 hrs ago | 200 Views

CCC recall legal battles far from over

9 hrs ago | 302 Views

Zimbabwe's central bank projects 5% annual inflation

10 hrs ago | 112 Views

Norman Maroto dies

10 hrs ago | 654 Views

US scoffs at Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 850 Views

Mukuru employees in US$100,000 fraud

10 hrs ago | 394 Views

Mnangagwa rattled by ANC poor poll showing

10 hrs ago | 607 Views

Son causes father's arrest for US$250,000 fraud

10 hrs ago | 197 Views

CCC supporters, police clash at court

10 hrs ago | 219 Views

Govt to accelerate road rehab in urban centres

10 hrs ago | 46 Views

BCC allocates 1 636 trading bays in CBD

10 hrs ago | 83 Views

Liquor board cracks whip on night spots, bottle stores

10 hrs ago | 121 Views

NetOne loses ZiG285 000 to hacker

10 hrs ago | 109 Views

ZiG performance pleases RBZ, private sector leaders

10 hrs ago | 88 Views

Woman hires thugs to kidnap ex-hubby's wife

10 hrs ago | 209 Views

US presence in the SADC region spooks African countries

10 hrs ago | 253 Views

Zimbabwe claims that issuance of e-passports in South Africa water-tight

10 hrs ago | 108 Views

Unrepentant stock thief jailed

18 hrs ago | 356 Views

Traditional healer axes friend to death

18 hrs ago | 638 Views

Stock theft prisoner escapes

18 hrs ago | 268 Views

Teenager caught wearing stolen clothes

18 hrs ago | 316 Views

Apostolic church holds highways anti-accident intercessory prayer crusades

24 hrs ago | 271 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors win opening fixture of Cosafa Cup

27 Jun 2024 at 16:18hrs | 3073 Views

No joy for Jameson Timba and his fellow CCC members

27 Jun 2024 at 15:57hrs | 449 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu remanded in custody for a second day

27 Jun 2024 at 15:47hrs | 628 Views