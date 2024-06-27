Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

SA Rand is a DA member in good standing

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
South Africa's currency fell the most in emerging markets Thursday (27 June), leading a selloff in the nation's assets, amid growing anxiety over delays to the formation of President Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet.

The rand fell almost 1% to R18.35 per US dollar by midday.

That put it on course for the lowest close since June 14 and the worst performance among developing-nation peers this week.

South Africa's benchmark sovereign-bond yield jumped 12 basis points, the most in three weeks, and stocks dropped for a third day.

It's been eight days since Ramaphosa was sworn in, and he still doesn't have a functioning Cabinet as talks drag between the African National Congress and Democratic Alliance over its composition.

In 2019, when Ramaphosa had enjoyed a parliamentary majority, it took only five days.

Traders worry the delay this time might lead to a less desirable outcome from the markets' perspective, even though the ANC said Wednesday an announcement would be made within 48 hours.

"There are two things in rand investors' minds," said Sebastien Barbe, the head of EM research at Credit Agricole CIB. "The composition of the government is the foremost. Even if this ANC-DA alliance has been already priced in, DA having significant economic ministries could see some upside for the rand."

Over the long term, South Africa's Reserve Bank, hinting at possibly lowering the inflation target, suggested "possibly rates higher for longer – potentially rand supportive as well when it happens," said Barbe.

News24 reported on Thursday that the main sticking point between the ANC and DA was Ramaphosa walking back on on offer the latter agreed to on Wednesday, looking to make last-minute changes.

As part of the GNU, the DA was reportedly offered six cabinet positions and seven deputy positions, with one of the main portfolios being the Department of Trade and Industry and Competition.

However, Ramaphosa allegedly wanted to switch that portfolio to Tourism, while also dropping one of the deputy positions. The DA told News24 that it would walk away from the GNU if the original, agreed-to offer wasn't reinstated.

While it remains the biggest political party in the country, the ANC is no longer a majority government and has to negotiate its structure of government. Ramaphosa was elected with the backing of the DA last week.

Source - Agencies

Must Read

Zimbabwe's ZiG ended bout of instability, says IMF

3 hrs ago | 232 Views

Police investigating bullets left at Mnangagwa's bedroom door

3 hrs ago | 290 Views

5 die in Binga road accident

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

Zimbabwe anticipating a significant power supply deficit

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Tony Leon reminds Ramaphosa of who's in charge

4 hrs ago | 647 Views

Zimbabwe sees attempts to instigate 'anarchy and despondency'

4 hrs ago | 127 Views

IMF says Zimbabwe's economy continues to show resilience

5 hrs ago | 210 Views

'Ramaphosa must be held fully responsible for SANDF deaths'

5 hrs ago | 179 Views

Malema ally sentenced by captured court

7 hrs ago | 256 Views

Dembare coach in car theft storm

8 hrs ago | 338 Views

Dan Tshanda remembrance gig set for Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 162 Views

Homeless woman gives birth in the open

8 hrs ago | 369 Views

Bedroom 'scam' alert

8 hrs ago | 451 Views

Bed-hopping accused man stoned

8 hrs ago | 318 Views

Mhindirira keeps Bosso guessing

8 hrs ago | 78 Views

Man commits suicide in police cells

8 hrs ago | 282 Views

Rapex to trap rapists, protect women

8 hrs ago | 128 Views

Truck driver 'loses manhood'

8 hrs ago | 824 Views

Woes worsen for casino banned Bulawayo prophet

8 hrs ago | 172 Views

Councillor starts street lights repairs programme

8 hrs ago | 70 Views

Thief scurries through window to escape angry residents

8 hrs ago | 108 Views

Mnangagwa fears Sadc Summit disruptions

9 hrs ago | 368 Views

Man strangles wife, lets couple's minor kids sleep with her corpse

9 hrs ago | 152 Views

ZEC paid US$5.4 million for fancy V11 display boxes that it never used

9 hrs ago | 178 Views

Teens steal US$2K, go on a shopping spree

9 hrs ago | 203 Views

CCC recall legal battles far from over

9 hrs ago | 321 Views

Zimbabwe's central bank projects 5% annual inflation

10 hrs ago | 112 Views

Norman Maroto dies

10 hrs ago | 656 Views

US scoffs at Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 866 Views

Mukuru employees in US$100,000 fraud

10 hrs ago | 396 Views

Mnangagwa rattled by ANC poor poll showing

10 hrs ago | 622 Views

Son causes father's arrest for US$250,000 fraud

10 hrs ago | 198 Views

CCC supporters, police clash at court

11 hrs ago | 219 Views

Govt to accelerate road rehab in urban centres

11 hrs ago | 47 Views

BCC allocates 1 636 trading bays in CBD

11 hrs ago | 87 Views

Liquor board cracks whip on night spots, bottle stores

11 hrs ago | 124 Views

NetOne loses ZiG285 000 to hacker

11 hrs ago | 109 Views

ZiG performance pleases RBZ, private sector leaders

11 hrs ago | 91 Views

Woman hires thugs to kidnap ex-hubby's wife

11 hrs ago | 211 Views

US presence in the SADC region spooks African countries

11 hrs ago | 256 Views

Zimbabwe claims that issuance of e-passports in South Africa water-tight

11 hrs ago | 108 Views

Unrepentant stock thief jailed

18 hrs ago | 357 Views

Traditional healer axes friend to death

18 hrs ago | 641 Views

Stock theft prisoner escapes

18 hrs ago | 268 Views

Teenager caught wearing stolen clothes

19 hrs ago | 317 Views

Apostolic church holds highways anti-accident intercessory prayer crusades

24 hrs ago | 272 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors win opening fixture of Cosafa Cup

27 Jun 2024 at 16:18hrs | 3080 Views

No joy for Jameson Timba and his fellow CCC members

27 Jun 2024 at 15:57hrs | 449 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu remanded in custody for a second day

27 Jun 2024 at 15:47hrs | 629 Views