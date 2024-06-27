Latest News Editor's Choice


Malema ally sentenced by captured court

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago
EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini has been handed an 18-month suspended prison sentence by the Cape Town Regional Court for assaulting policeman Johan Carstens in Parliament back in 2019. 
Additionally, he was fined R6,000 or faces three months in jail for malicious damage to property.
According to News24, Magistrate Nasha Banwari, in explaining her decision to opt for a suspended sentence, remarked, "I am prepared to accept that, indeed, a lesson had been learned."

Dlamini faced charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and property damage following an altercation after the 2019 State of the Nation Address. Banwari found him guilty of assaulting Carstens and damaging his glasses during the incident at the National Assembly lobby on February 7, 2019.

In his defense, Dlamini asserted that he acted believing EFF leader Julius Malema was under threat of attack.


