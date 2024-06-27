Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

'Ramaphosa must be held fully responsible for SANDF deaths'

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Since their deployment in February this year, six SANDF soldiers have been killed in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The most recent tragedy occurred on Tuesday when two soldiers were killed in a mortar attack on South Africa's base in Sake, located in the Eastern DRC. The SANDF confirmed the incident on Wednesday.

"The SANDF confirms the mortar attack on one of our bases in Sake, Eastern DRC, on 25 June 2024, resulting in two fatalities and 20 injuries. Four members who were critically injured have been hospitalized, while those with minor injuries are expected to be discharged soon," said SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini.

Dlamini added that the families of the deceased have been informed, and arrangements to bring their remains back home are underway. "The names of the deceased will be communicated in due course," he said.

Last month, Sergeant Mbulelo David Ngubane, 39, was killed in a confrontation between M23 and SADC forces. Ngubane, an Operational Medical Practitioner in the South African Military Health Service (SAMHS), was shot and killed while tending to injured members in an ambulance.

Ex-shadow Minister of Defence and independent defence analyst Kobus Marais commented on the latest fatalities, saying they were expected given the inadequate support and resources for the deployed soldiers in the SADC's SAMIDRC mission.

"This was anticipated due to the poor support and resources provided to our deployed soldiers. It's becoming routine for our soldiers to return in body bags. We need to question why our defence force is still deployed in the DRC, especially as the UN and MONUSCO are withdrawing after 20 years," said Marais.

Marais further criticized the unfunded and unbudgeted involvement in the SADC SAMIDRC mission, noting the financial strain on South Africa's defence capabilities. He questioned the strategic national interest and the real threat to national security that justifies the deployment in the eastern DRC.

To save soldiers' lives, Marais suggested two options: increasing funding, resources, and logistical support for the troops, which he acknowledged as unsustainable given South Africa's weak GDP and lower defence budget, or initiating AU and EAC peace talks for a permanent solution to the eastern DRC conflicts and withdrawing all soldiers and equipment from the DRC.

"This conflict is not a South African responsibility. The AU and EAC must work with the DRC and its neighbours to find a lasting solution. The primary task of the SANDF should be to protect South African land and maritime borders. If the president and the government don't prioritize South Africa's interests, more unnecessary deaths will occur, for which they must be held fully responsible," Marais said.

President Ramaphosa deployed at least 2,900 SANDF members to assist in the fight against illegal armed groups in the eastern DRC, a move criticized by some political parties like the DA. Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, was contacted for a comment but had not responded by the time of publication.

South African National Defence Union (Sandu) spokesperson Pikkie Greeff expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. He emphasized the dangerous nature of soldiering and called for full air support for the deployed forces in the DRC to defend against and deter rebel groups.

Source - the star

