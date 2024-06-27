5 die in Binga road accident

News / Local

The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred last night at the 106 kilometre peg along Karoi-Binga Road. Five people were killed whilst 26 others were injured when a UD truck overturned. More details to be availed. — Zimbabwe Republic Police (@PoliceZimbabwe) June 28, 2024

