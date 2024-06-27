Latest News Editor's Choice


5 die in Binga road accident

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
POLICE have confirmed the death of five people in a road traffic accident that occurred at the 106-kilometre peg along the Karoi-Binga Road on Thursday night.

According to a message on the police's X account (formerly Twitter), the five died on the spot while 26 others were injured when a UD truck they were travelling in overturned.

"The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred last night at the 106 kilometre peg along Karoi-Binga Road. Five people were killed whilst 26 others were injured when a UD truck overturned. More details to be availed."


This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is received.

