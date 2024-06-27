News / Local
Zimbabwe's ZiG ended bout of instability, says IMF
3 hrs ago | Views
The International Monetary Fund says the introduction of a bullion-backed currency by Zimbabwe has helped to end the instability that had plagued the economy.
"The ZiG official exchange rate has so far remained stable, ending a bout of macroeconomic instability in the first three months of the year," the Fund said in an emailed statement Wednesday following an Article IV review.
"Assuming that macro-stabilization is sustained, cumulative inflation in the remainder of the year is projected at about 7%."
"The ZiG official exchange rate has so far remained stable, ending a bout of macroeconomic instability in the first three months of the year," the Fund said in an emailed statement Wednesday following an Article IV review.
"Assuming that macro-stabilization is sustained, cumulative inflation in the remainder of the year is projected at about 7%."
Source - Bloomberg