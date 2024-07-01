Nonagenarian dies from witch craft-related arson

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A tragic incident recently occurred at Masvingo Provincial Hospital, where a 96-year-old grandmother from Zaka succumbed to burns sustained in a house fire. The fire was allegedly started by a male relative who accused the elderly woman and her 68-year-old daughter of witchcraft.According to police sources, the suspect, Assel Mukurungi from Maoneke Village under Chief Nyakunhuwa, arrived at Laiza Mukawu's home around 10pm on June 6. He found Mukawu and her now deceased mother asleep together. Mukurungi, who is Mukawu's nephew, demanded entry, threatening to break in when they refused to open the door.Using a small axe, Mukurungi forced his way into the house and proceeded to accuse them of witchcraft. He threatened to kill both women before setting fire to various items inside the house, including a bed, fridge, wardrobe, solar battery, and clothes.As the fire spread, Mukurungi struck Mukawu several times with the axe handle, injuring her buttocks and left arm. Despite being injured, Mukawu managed to escape and seek help from neighbors. One villager responded and helped rescue Mukawu, but tragically, her elderly mother, who was unable to escape, suffered severe burns.Villagers mobilized and apprehended Mukurungi, handing him over to the police. Mukawu and her mother were rushed to hospital, with the latter later succumbing to her injuries at Masvingo Provincial Hospital.