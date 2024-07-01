Latest News Editor's Choice


Chirumhanzu elders petition govt over chieftainship row

by Staff reporter
01 Jul 2024
Traditional leaders in Chirumanhzu, Midlands province, have raised concerns with Local Government minister Daniel Garwe, accusing the Midlands Provincial Chiefs' Council (PCC) of unfair practices in selecting a new chief. This dispute arises following the death of Chief Chirumhanzu in 2019 and the subsequent appointment of an acting chief, Gerald Mudzengi.

In a letter dated June 6, 2024, the traditional leaders detailed their grievances, alleging that the PCC's selection process was biased and favored a family not traditionally entitled to the chieftainship. They argued that historical injustices and a lack of equal representation during consultations skewed the outcome in favor of the Simba sub-house, disadvantaging the Nherera and Mutizirapi houses, which are historically legitimate claimants.

The leaders emphasized the need for Minister Garwe's intervention to rectify what they perceive as an unjust process and restore fairness in the Chirumhanzu chieftainship selection. They cited the importance of respecting the family tree and historical succession patterns in appointing a substantive chief, highlighting discrepancies in the PCC's rotational system and representation during consultations.

The dispute has drawn attention due to alleged political interference, with accusations involving Tourism minister Barbara Rwodzi and local officials influencing the process to favor specific candidates, including Tawanda Chipangura. Both Rwodzi and Fortunate Chimedza, Chirumhanzu district development committee coordinator, denied these allegations when approached by media.

The outcome of this conflict will likely impact the future leadership and unity among Chirumhanzu people, with stakeholders advocating for transparency and adherence to traditional succession practices in selecting the next Chief Chirumhanzu.

Source - newshawks

