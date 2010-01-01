Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa bombshell explodes on his face

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Zambia has called upon Sadc and the AU to intervene following President Mnangagwa's controversial remarks accusing Zambia of destabilizing the region by collaborating with the United States on security matters. Mnangagwa's comments, made during a visit to Russia, strained relations between Zimbabwe and Zambia, prompting strong reactions from Zambia's newly-appointed Foreign Minister Mulambo Haimbe. Haimbe condemned Mnangagwa's remarks as an unwarranted attack on Zambia's sovereignty, urging regional bodies to decisively address the issue to preserve unity and mutual respect in regional cooperation.

Historically, Zimbabwe and Zambia enjoyed cordial relations, rooted in their shared history including support during Zimbabwe's liberation struggle. Zambia has also advocated for lifting Western sanctions on Zimbabwean leaders, underscoring their historical and diplomatic ties. However, recent tensions escalated amid discussions over the establishment of a US Africa Command (Africom) office in Lusaka, which some Zambian MPs and citizens fear could exacerbate regional instability despite Africom's mission to strengthen security cooperation.

Further complicating matters, Mnangagwa's dissatisfaction with Zambia's stance on Zimbabwe's 2023 elections intensified bilateral friction. Zambia, through its leadership in Sadc, rejected Mnangagwa's re-election citing electoral irregularities, prompting Mnangagwa to internationalize the dispute by involving Russia. This move was seen as leveraging geopolitical tensions between the US and Russia for political gain, raising concerns about Zimbabwe's broader regional diplomacy.

In response, the US Embassy in Harare refuted Mnangagwa's claims, affirming substantial bilateral aid to Zimbabwe for health, humanitarian, and development purposes. Efforts to alleviate Zimbabwe's challenges, including food insecurity exacerbated by drought, underscored US commitment despite diplomatic strains. Analysts criticized Mnangagwa's diplomatic approach, noting its potential to strain Zimbabwe's upcoming chairmanship of Sadc and further destabilize regional relations already marred by electoral disputes and differing geopolitical alignments.

Source - newshawks

Must Read

Zambia to criminalise the use of US$ in local economy

32 mins ago | 27 Views

Ramaphosa's Cabinet - Full list

54 mins ago | 106 Views

Ramaphosa's new cabinet as 'bloated' and DA-dominated

55 mins ago | 88 Views

Ramathuba's appointment spells trouble for Zimbabwe authorities

5 hrs ago | 741 Views

Tshabangu takes ZEC toilet scandal to Senate

5 hrs ago | 525 Views

Zimbabwe officials lie about corrupt tender

5 hrs ago | 332 Views

Kingpins of US$40m Zec scandal fear repercussions

5 hrs ago | 340 Views

Chirumhanzu elders petition govt over chieftainship row

5 hrs ago | 108 Views

Chiwenga says it's not a crime to say Mnangagwa has failed

5 hrs ago | 820 Views

Zanu-PF legislator says govt is not serious

5 hrs ago | 110 Views

Nonagenarian dies from witch craft-related arson

5 hrs ago | 125 Views

Nelson Chamisa tackles Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 185 Views

Zambia ups the ante on diplomatic spat with Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 127 Views

Mnangagwa claims infrastructure developments not only for SADC Summit

5 hrs ago | 62 Views

Mangudya underscores importance of well-managed parastatals for economic growth

5 hrs ago | 32 Views

Botswana receives military transport aircraft from US

5 hrs ago | 162 Views

Zivhu rules Chiwenga out of succession equation

5 hrs ago | 232 Views

Ignore the fart, Sing-PFee!

5 hrs ago | 45 Views

Goat-gate opens can of worms

5 hrs ago | 65 Views

Delma Lupepe sucked in nasty mine dispute

5 hrs ago | 89 Views

Mnangagwa to bury Mutsvunguma today

5 hrs ago | 62 Views

Health professionals crack down on beauty salons

5 hrs ago | 56 Views

Zimbabwe dismantles Zambia

5 hrs ago | 40 Views

Zimbabwe dismantles Zambia

5 hrs ago | 71 Views

Mnangagwa affirms ongoing development ahead of SADC Summit

5 hrs ago | 22 Views

Nhimbe/Ilima road rehabilitation programme launched

5 hrs ago | 31 Views

Accident victims named

5 hrs ago | 36 Views

NetOne employees arrested in foiled cyber heist attempt

5 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zimbabwe launches US$25 million healthcare programmes

5 hrs ago | 40 Views

Councils fail to meet Mnangagwa's deadline

5 hrs ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe invites Türkiye to Sadc exhibition

5 hrs ago | 34 Views

Mutsvunguma's body arrives for burial

5 hrs ago | 26 Views

Pius Ncube still doing the Lord's work

5 hrs ago | 127 Views

Zimbabwe's road accident fund set to be established

5 hrs ago | 30 Views

Mnangagwa's residence on fire, days after security breaches

15 hrs ago | 679 Views

Khama Billiat sinks Bosso

15 hrs ago | 378 Views

Zimbabwe police arrest 7 political activists

15 hrs ago | 243 Views

Regional anti-graft body pushes for probe into Chivayo's murky US$40m ZEC deal

15 hrs ago | 280 Views

Zanu-MP bemoans govt's failure to renovate National Sports Stadium

15 hrs ago | 118 Views

Mnangagwa's govt shields ZEC, Chivayo in US$40 million scandal

15 hrs ago | 288 Views

Zimbabwe War veterans query Matemadanda credentials

15 hrs ago | 582 Views

Mnangagwa son's house on fire

15 hrs ago | 229 Views

Harare councillors fight for expensive stands

15 hrs ago | 104 Views

Tenant stabs housemate over chores

15 hrs ago | 82 Views

Fake clearing agent dupes businessman

15 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwe's solar sector poised for growth

15 hrs ago | 74 Views

Bulawayo, Midlands record surge in crime

15 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe power crisis grounds industries

15 hrs ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe banks downplay ZWG shortages

15 hrs ago | 53 Views