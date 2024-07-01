Kingpins of US$40m Zec scandal fear repercussions

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Key players involved in a controversial US$40 million deal with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) are implicated in potential money laundering activities, as revealed by leaked audios and correspondence. The deal, orchestrated by figures including Wicknell Chivayo, Moses Mpofu, and Mike Chimombe, aimed to supply biometric voter registration kits and other electoral materials. It bypassed competitive bidding processes and involved inflated invoices, allegedly to facilitate kickbacks and bribes.Chivayo, known for his connections to President Mnangagwa, has been highlighted in leaked audios discussing financial transactions intended to avoid detection under money laundering laws. He mentions distributing funds to various beneficiaries, including himself and other key figures involved in the deal, such as Zec chairperson Priscilla Chigumba and the Director-General of Zimbabwe's state security agency.The letter from Chivayo's associates, Mpofu and Chimombe, to Ren-Form, a company involved in the transaction, raises concerns about the legality of these financial movements. They accuse Chivayo of diverting funds to personal accounts, potentially violating international sanctions and financial regulations in the US and South Africa. The letter underscores the internal strife and accusations of non-payment of dividends among the deal's beneficiaries, further complicating the scandal.The scandal, originally exposed by The NewsHawks, has sparked widespread condemnation and scrutiny. It implicates high-level officials and threatens to further undermine public trust in electoral processes and governance in Zimbabwe. The revelations have prompted calls for accountability and raised serious legal implications both domestically and internationally, potentially involving sanctions and legal actions against those implicated in the alleged money laundering scheme.