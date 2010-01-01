South Africa's new Prisons Minister and the death penalty

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Newly appointed correctional services minister Pieter Groenewald has over the years advocated for the death penalty to be reinstated to curb crime.Groenewald's appointment to the cabinet by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday has sparked a debate.His appointment has put a spotlight on his calls for the reinstatement of the death penalty over the years."Farm murders: Freedom Front Plus actions and successes: After several speeches and political pressure, the police appointed a commission of inquiry into farm attacks and murders in 2001. The FF Plus was the only party that made a submission to the commission. The submission stated that farm murders are politically motivated and that the death penalty must be reinstated," Groenewald wrote on the party's website in 2017.He has made public statements about his stance on the death penalty saying it would be used to deal with people sentenced for murder."We support the death penalty, we are in favour of that for murder. However, we are cautious because if you look at some findings of some courts, we get worried. We must be very careful. Therefore, we still believe in the death penalty but say that the prerequisites to ensure that the person can get the death penalty if found guilty of murder must be stringent to avoid double standards," said Groenewald in an interview with News24 in 2019.His predecessor, minister Ronald Lamola, did not believe the death penalty was an effective deterrent against crime."It goes without saying that where there is a death penalty, crime is not deterred. In fact the consensus is now substantial: there is no credible evidence that the death penalty deters crime more effectively than long terms of imprisonment," Lamola has stated previously.Countries such as China, India, the US, Singapore, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia and Taiwan still impose death penalties.The FF+ manifesto on crime and safety in South Africa advocates for establishing specialised units to address violent crime and the illegal firearms trade, protecting citizens' right to own firearms and declaring farm attacks a priority crime with adequate resources allocated to rural safety.In an interview with the SABC, Groenewald emphasised that criminals were becoming more brazen and that the justice system was failing."It is quite clear that criminals have about an 80% chance to get away with crime. Criminals in South Africa don't fear the police any more. They are not deterred by the criminal justice system, which should ensure they pay for their criminal deeds. This failure of the justice system is why we see a rise in violent crimes," he said.He has also been vocal about hate speech and addressing farm murders in South Africa."The FF+ has had success in having the song 'Kill the Boer' declared hate speech. When the ANC continued to sing the song in public, the FF+ lodged a complaint in 2003, which led to the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) declaring the slogan as hate speech," said Groenewald.Recently, the FF+ lodged complaints with the SAHRC against EFF leader Julius Malema for allegedly singing "Kill the Boer," including at the EFF's 10th anniversary celebration at FNB Stadium."Malema is not above the law and his statements harm everyone in the country as they incite racialism. In the current political climate, with high crime and murder rates, such statements can no longer be justified or permitted under the guise of freedom of speech. South Africa's constitution clearly stipulates that incitement to violence is not protected under the right to freedom of expression," said Groenewald.Groenewald, 68, and his twin sister, Marietjie, made headlines as the first twins born at the then-new Fochville Hospital in 1955.He cofounded the FF+ in 1994, a party focused on minority rights and pro-Afrikaner nationalism. He's been an MP, served in the North West provincial legislature, and held various leadership positions within the party.His appointment to the correctional services ministry has been met with scepticism as the FF Plus is known for its conservative and nationalist views.