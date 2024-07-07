Highlanders to raid Chiefs' camp

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Highlanders are leading the race to sign Never Rauzhi from Bulawayo Chiefs during the mid-season transfer window, with Simba Bhora also showing interest. The window, open until July 31, sees Highlanders keen to bolster their attacking options, having officially requested Rauzhi's services on loan. Rauzhi, who has scored six goals for Chiefs, has attracted attention due to his goal-scoring ability.Highlanders coach Kelvin Kaindu has expressed the need for additional strikers despite decent performances from current players like Lynoth Chikuhwa and Brighton Ncube. The club is prepared to cover Rauzhi's salary and allowances if Chiefs agree to the loan deal. Simba Bhora, known for their aggressive spending, is also monitoring Rauzhi closely and could pose competition for his signature.Meanwhile, Highlanders are also eyeing Arenel central defender Arthur Ndlovu to strengthen their defense. However, striker Devine Mhindirira is likely to depart due to unresolved contract negotiations. At Bulawayo Chiefs, preparations are underway for potential departures, including defender Xolisani Moyo's move to TelOne and rumors of midfielder Miguel Feldman's exit. Coach Thulani Sibanda is reportedly targeting new signings from the Southern Region Division One league to fill gaps left by potential departures.