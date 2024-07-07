600 motorists escape with wheel clamps

News / Local

by Staff reporter

In Bulawayo, over 600 motorists have evaded paying fines by escaping with clamps placed on their vehicles by Tendy Three Investments (TTI), the city's parking firm. These incidents have prompted TTI to take legal action against the offenders, as their details were captured in the parking system upon clamping.TTI's general manager, Mr. Bongani Nyathi, warned that they will prosecute these motorists, emphasizing that tampering with clamps is a serious offense under city by-laws, punishable by up to 12 months in prison or a fine, or both.Bulawayo City Council's senior security and traffic officer, Mr. Ndumiso Ndlovu, reiterated that only designated officials are allowed to handle clamps, and tampering with them is illegal. He urged motorists to cooperate and settle fines instead of attempting to evade them, noting that such actions could lead to severe legal consequences.TTI's corporate affairs manager, Ms. Caroline Nleya, addressed public criticism, stating that TTI merely enforces existing by-laws set by the city council and does not create them. She emphasized the importance of public cooperation in adhering to these regulations to avoid misunderstandings and conflicts.Despite these efforts, many motorists continue to remove clamps illegally, often cutting them off and disposing of them after replacing the wheel with a spare.