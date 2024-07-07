Crackdown amid anti-Mnangagwa protest fears

News / Local

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government has intensified its crackdown on dissent ahead of the upcoming Sadc summit in Harare, amidst fears of anti-government protests. Recently, police in Gokwe arrested six members of Community Voices Zimbabwe, including a councillor, for holding a meeting at a lodge, though they were later released without charges. Similar arrests for allegedly unauthorized gatherings have occurred in Harare.Opposition figures such as Jameson Timba of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) are facing legal battles after being arrested for celebrating the Day of the African Child. Leaders like Jacob Ngarivhume and Job Sikhala have warned of imminent protests due to Zimbabwe's deteriorating human rights and economic conditions, prompting warnings from Mnangagwa against such actions, vowing to suppress protests.Additionally, a police operation targeting people living on the streets in Harare has been confirmed as part of efforts to prevent unrest and maintain law and order, including addressing traffic congestion and informal transport services. This crackdown has drawn condemnation from rights groups like the Zimbabwe Human Rights Association and actions of support from organizations like ZimRights, providing aid to affected individuals.As Zimbabwe prepares for the significant Sadc event, characterized by internal challenges and external scrutiny, calls for political stability and socio-economic improvement are resonating, with critics urging Sadc to address these issues during its summit in Harare.