Magistrate robbed at gunpoint

Three armed robbers allegedly pounced on a Bindura magistrate and robbed him of his laptop, money and his mobile phone.The suspects who are on the run allegedly broke into Felix Chauromwe's house on July 28 around 03:00.They pointed a pistol at him while demanding that he kept calm and surrender his belongings to them.They later vanished into the night with his phone, laptop and an undisclosed amount of money.Acting Mashonaland Central police spokesperson sergeant major Samuel Chikasha confirmed the case.Chikasha said police were investigating the case and the suspects were yet to be brought to book.