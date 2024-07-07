'Prophet' faces rape charges

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A self-styled prophet is facing charges of raping a 20- year-old mentally challenged woman aged 20.Macdonald Katurura (32) appeared before Harare regional magistrate Stanford Mambanje, who remanded him in custody to July 19.He was advised to approach the High Court for bail.Prosecutor Lancelot Mutsokoti alleged that sometime in June 2024, Katurura went to the complainant's residence and threatened her with death if she did not obey his orders.Katurura allegedly forced-marched the victim to his shrine where he raped her.Katurura allegedly said he had consent from the victim's mother to have sexual intercourse with her without protection.On another count, Katurura went to the complainant's place of residence and found her alone.He took her to his shrine where he raped her.The matter came to light when the victim reported the sexual assault to her mother's friend leading to his arrest.