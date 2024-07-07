Lungu dares Hichilema

News / Local

by Staff reporter

FORMER president Edgar Lungu says during his time in office, the Judiciary was fully independent and that is why the courts declared that it was illegal for his ministers to remain in office after the dissolution of Parliament in 2016.In a Facebook post-Sunday, Lungu said by virtue of his upbringing, he always tried to be politically honest, factual and respectful in his engagements."I will patiently wait to hear if the Chief Government Spokesperson or President Hakainde Hichilema are still disputing my commitment to respecting our Republican Constitution as well as the principle of Separation of Powers. By virtue of my upbringing and as former president, I am not a person of empty rhetorics, open lies and hot false stories, l always try to be politically honest and factually respectful in my engagements.""Fellow Citizens, As you all may remember, in 2016 after the dissolution of Parliament, all cabinet and deputy ministers remained in office as the new law was ambiguous. We were heavily criticized and after a legal battle, the Courts of Law made a ruling that the stay was illegal and all allowances and salaries accrued during the stay were to be paid back."This December, 2016 judgment is testimony to the effect that, during my time, the judiciary was fully independent and operated freely even by making decisions against my own government. We never interfered with them but simply respected them as a separate wing of government in a functional democracy."As sitting president then, l order my former cabinet and deputy ministers to respect the courts and pay back all allowances and salaries accrued as directed by our judges. To prove my position respect for the principle of Separation of Powers, rule of law and defend our constitutional democracy, below is what l said on 8th December, 2016 on this same facebook page and other official documents after the Constitutional Court made the aforementioned judgment:"Following the Constitutional Court's decision, I expect Cabinet Ministers and Deputy Ministers who remained in Office after Parliament was dissolved in 2016 to pay back salaries and allowances.Decisions of the courts of law must be respected regardless of positions taken by different parties hence my position that the affected individuals must pay."We must all respect the law because no one is above the law. Therefore, the ruling of the Constitutional Court must be complied with."My administration will always uphold the Separation of Powers in respect of the Executive, the Judiciary and the Legislature".