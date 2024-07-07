Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Hichilema promises to reach out to Lungu for talks

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema says he will reach out to his predecessor, Edgar Lungu, so that they can talk.

Speaking when he officiated at the celebration of 125 years of the existence of the Reformed Church in Zambia, Sunday, President Hichilema said a lot could be achieved on a platform of love, unity and tolerance.

“We ask the Reformed Church of Zambia to continue uniting our people. I heard your message loud and clear, you can take it that your message is taken, and we will do our part to reach out to our colleagues, including ECL himself, so that we can talk to each other. Our upbringing is very clear, on the platform of love, on the platform of unity," said HH.

Source - diggers

Comments


Must Read

Chief's messenger bashed serving a summon

5 hrs ago | 253 Views

Minister fires warning shots at Harare brothels

5 hrs ago | 1851 Views

Police remove artisanal miners from Jumbo

5 hrs ago | 165 Views

3 Beitbridge cops up for rape

5 hrs ago | 297 Views

Staff exodus at Gwanda RDC sparks concerns

5 hrs ago | 245 Views

MDC awarded US$90,000 in showdown over Bulawayo party offices

5 hrs ago | 325 Views

Zimbabweans skeptical as Motsoaledi resumes role as health minister

5 hrs ago | 344 Views

Zimbabwe to craft gemstone marketing framework

6 hrs ago | 18 Views

Dynamos players boycott training, again

6 hrs ago | 48 Views

Zuma says MKP has evidence to back its IEC vote-rigging claims

6 hrs ago | 39 Views

Lungu dares Hichilema

8 hrs ago | 671 Views

'Don't kill Chris Hani again' challenges ANC's modern path`

8 hrs ago | 112 Views

Wife cheats again, caught again

11 hrs ago | 1450 Views

Zimbabwean man wants his R1.6 million lobola back

11 hrs ago | 813 Views

India bounce back with a 100-run win over Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 56 Views

Man axes wife to death, commits suicide

11 hrs ago | 560 Views

John II's mission impossible to save Zimbabwe economy clocks 100 days

11 hrs ago | 324 Views

Vehicle scandal rocks Harare Town House

11 hrs ago | 318 Views

Clarity on Zimbabwe exemption permits deadline in South Africa

11 hrs ago | 875 Views

CCC senator who is a war veteran dies

11 hrs ago | 379 Views

Motorist jailed for running over minor

11 hrs ago | 160 Views

Warrant of arrest for gun-toting businessman

11 hrs ago | 262 Views

Bulawayo water crisis worsens as boreholes break down

11 hrs ago | 83 Views

Mwonzora calls for Zimbabwe to rejoin the club of ex-British colonies

11 hrs ago | 186 Views

Zimbabwe company ventures into lithium battery production

11 hrs ago | 173 Views

Special dispensation on cards for Zimbabwe Diasporans in need of land

11 hrs ago | 156 Views

Zimbabwe diaspora remittances up 18%

11 hrs ago | 60 Views

Prince Dube joins Young Africans

12 hrs ago | 99 Views

Drawing parallels between Kenya and Zimbabwe's social, economic, and political disturbances

23 hrs ago | 462 Views

Apostolic church women's club wreaks havoc in Mash Central

23 hrs ago | 513 Views

Sex-loving mine manager suspended

24 hrs ago | 1599 Views

Chikwaka Villagers Terrorized by Land Grabbing 'Authoritarian' Headman Mungoni

24 hrs ago | 382 Views

Churches call for peace ahead of SADC Summit

24 hrs ago | 561 Views

Fire guts Shearwater Adventures flat in Victoria Falls

07 Jul 2024 at 19:32hrs | 450 Views

Oppenheimer, Soros exerting undue influence to prevent Hlophe's ascension

07 Jul 2024 at 19:18hrs | 644 Views

Zimbabwean youngster Tanatswa Nyakuhwa signs first pro deal at Cardiff City

07 Jul 2024 at 19:17hrs | 208 Views

Zuma's MK Party brings big guns to NCOP

07 Jul 2024 at 19:02hrs | 2652 Views

MK Party to lodge fresh case of vote-rigging

07 Jul 2024 at 18:10hrs | 177 Views

Captured Electoral Court slaps MK Party members with R150,000 fines

07 Jul 2024 at 18:09hrs | 197 Views

Zimbabwe's traditional healers take to TikTok

07 Jul 2024 at 18:01hrs | 233 Views

Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso signsa confederation treaty

07 Jul 2024 at 17:40hrs | 199 Views

ZACC Investigating Officer goes rogue

07 Jul 2024 at 17:37hrs | 869 Views

Mnangagwa goes after Mugabe’s family, relatives

07 Jul 2024 at 17:34hrs | 6724 Views

Lawyer sued RG over wrong passport IsiNdebele words

07 Jul 2024 at 12:40hrs | 2885 Views

John II tames Zimbabwe currency turmoil

07 Jul 2024 at 11:54hrs | 734 Views

UK Indian ex-PM's Rwanda asylum project scrapped

07 Jul 2024 at 11:42hrs | 442 Views

Protests are not illegal in Zimbabwe

07 Jul 2024 at 11:34hrs | 471 Views

Zimbabwe-Zambia geopolitical battle

07 Jul 2024 at 11:33hrs | 446 Views

Students agitate for clean-up of dirt in Mnangagwa's govt

07 Jul 2024 at 11:00hrs | 493 Views