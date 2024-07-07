Zuma says MKP has evidence to back its IEC vote-rigging claims

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The Electoral Court case of rigging the elections against the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) will be reopened, uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party leader Jacob Zuma has warned, saying they have huge evidence to justify their rigging claims.Last week, MKP withdrew its case against the IEC after lodging its urgent application to set aside the 2024 general election outcome and also declare the results invalid.It had accused the IEC of rigging the elections.But the former statesman said over the weekend in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) that the party has found evidence "the size of an elephant" to back its case.He said the only reason to withdraw the case was that the party discovered huge evidence and it required time for their lawyers to document it."One of the things that made us withdraw the case is that the evidence we have discovered amounts to the size of an elephant, it's huge."The lawyers needed time to document the evidence although some people wanted the case to be concluded."I'm adding to what the comrade is saying, the case is coming, there's no place where they have not robbed. We have the evidence now," he said.In some of their claims, the party had alleged that over 9.3 million votes were unaccounted for.Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has also filed papers with the Electoral Court to oppose the MK Party's request to have the 2024 national election results declared invalid.In an affidavit filed by Helen Zille, the head of the DA's federal council, the party stated that it disagreed with the MK Party's proposal to annul the most recent elections.The commission had also asked the court to dismiss MKP's application, stating that it failed to provide adequate evidence to support its claims.