Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe to craft gemstone marketing framework

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
The Government of Zimbabwe is developing a framework for marketing gemstones to address concerns over millions of US dollars being lost annually due to smuggling. The initiative includes crafting a gemstones development policy for semi-precious and colored stones, valued at US$2 billion annually in the country.

Reports have indicated illegal extraction of stones like amethyst, antimony, aventurine, beryl, talc, and aquamarine in regions such as Hurungwe and Karoi. These gemstones are often sold to unscrupulous buyers, bypassing official channels that ensure the country's benefit.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development, Pfungwa Kunaka, highlighted ongoing efforts to create a robust marketing framework. This includes training miners in proper mining and valuation techniques.

The government is also considering introducing gemstone auctions to formalize the marketing process. Discussions are in early stages, and no specific timeframe for implementation has been set.

In 2019, Statutory Instrument 256 was enacted to regulate the mining of semi-precious stones, ensuring benefits for local communities. The Zimbabwe Miners Federation initiated the formation of the National Gemstones Miners Association to oversee small-scale mining operators.

The mining sector is a significant contributor to Zimbabwe's economy, accounting for over 75% of annual export receipts and 16% of the GDP.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Chief's messenger bashed serving a summon

5 hrs ago | 268 Views

Minister fires warning shots at Harare brothels

6 hrs ago | 2033 Views

Police remove artisanal miners from Jumbo

6 hrs ago | 178 Views

3 Beitbridge cops up for rape

6 hrs ago | 308 Views

Staff exodus at Gwanda RDC sparks concerns

6 hrs ago | 261 Views

MDC awarded US$90,000 in showdown over Bulawayo party offices

6 hrs ago | 347 Views

Zimbabweans skeptical as Motsoaledi resumes role as health minister

6 hrs ago | 361 Views

Dynamos players boycott training, again

6 hrs ago | 52 Views

Zuma says MKP has evidence to back its IEC vote-rigging claims

6 hrs ago | 40 Views

Hichilema promises to reach out to Lungu for talks

8 hrs ago | 447 Views

Lungu dares Hichilema

8 hrs ago | 686 Views

'Don't kill Chris Hani again' challenges ANC's modern path`

9 hrs ago | 112 Views

Wife cheats again, caught again

11 hrs ago | 1465 Views

Zimbabwean man wants his R1.6 million lobola back

11 hrs ago | 818 Views

India bounce back with a 100-run win over Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 56 Views

Man axes wife to death, commits suicide

12 hrs ago | 562 Views

John II's mission impossible to save Zimbabwe economy clocks 100 days

12 hrs ago | 324 Views

Vehicle scandal rocks Harare Town House

12 hrs ago | 319 Views

Clarity on Zimbabwe exemption permits deadline in South Africa

12 hrs ago | 899 Views

CCC senator who is a war veteran dies

12 hrs ago | 385 Views

Motorist jailed for running over minor

12 hrs ago | 161 Views

Warrant of arrest for gun-toting businessman

12 hrs ago | 265 Views

Bulawayo water crisis worsens as boreholes break down

12 hrs ago | 83 Views

Mwonzora calls for Zimbabwe to rejoin the club of ex-British colonies

12 hrs ago | 186 Views

Zimbabwe company ventures into lithium battery production

12 hrs ago | 173 Views

Special dispensation on cards for Zimbabwe Diasporans in need of land

12 hrs ago | 159 Views

Zimbabwe diaspora remittances up 18%

12 hrs ago | 60 Views

Prince Dube joins Young Africans

12 hrs ago | 99 Views

Drawing parallels between Kenya and Zimbabwe's social, economic, and political disturbances

24 hrs ago | 462 Views

Apostolic church women's club wreaks havoc in Mash Central

07 Jul 2024 at 22:43hrs | 513 Views

Sex-loving mine manager suspended

07 Jul 2024 at 22:36hrs | 1599 Views

Chikwaka Villagers Terrorized by Land Grabbing 'Authoritarian' Headman Mungoni

07 Jul 2024 at 22:34hrs | 384 Views

Churches call for peace ahead of SADC Summit

07 Jul 2024 at 22:30hrs | 567 Views

Fire guts Shearwater Adventures flat in Victoria Falls

07 Jul 2024 at 19:32hrs | 451 Views

Oppenheimer, Soros exerting undue influence to prevent Hlophe's ascension

07 Jul 2024 at 19:18hrs | 647 Views

Zimbabwean youngster Tanatswa Nyakuhwa signs first pro deal at Cardiff City

07 Jul 2024 at 19:17hrs | 210 Views

Zuma's MK Party brings big guns to NCOP

07 Jul 2024 at 19:02hrs | 2663 Views

MK Party to lodge fresh case of vote-rigging

07 Jul 2024 at 18:10hrs | 177 Views

Captured Electoral Court slaps MK Party members with R150,000 fines

07 Jul 2024 at 18:09hrs | 197 Views

Zimbabwe's traditional healers take to TikTok

07 Jul 2024 at 18:01hrs | 233 Views

Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso signsa confederation treaty

07 Jul 2024 at 17:40hrs | 199 Views

ZACC Investigating Officer goes rogue

07 Jul 2024 at 17:37hrs | 871 Views

Mnangagwa goes after Mugabe’s family, relatives

07 Jul 2024 at 17:34hrs | 6743 Views

Lawyer sued RG over wrong passport IsiNdebele words

07 Jul 2024 at 12:40hrs | 2893 Views

John II tames Zimbabwe currency turmoil

07 Jul 2024 at 11:54hrs | 734 Views

UK Indian ex-PM's Rwanda asylum project scrapped

07 Jul 2024 at 11:42hrs | 442 Views

Protests are not illegal in Zimbabwe

07 Jul 2024 at 11:34hrs | 471 Views

Zimbabwe-Zambia geopolitical battle

07 Jul 2024 at 11:33hrs | 446 Views

Students agitate for clean-up of dirt in Mnangagwa's govt

07 Jul 2024 at 11:00hrs | 493 Views