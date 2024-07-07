Latest News Editor's Choice


3 Beitbridge cops up for rape

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago
Three police officers from Chituripasi Police Station in Beitbridge East district are accused of repeatedly raping an 18-year-old woman last month.

The officers, Courage Majoni (32), Jabulani Museba (33), and Enock Nyamupandu (35), denied the charges when they appeared before regional magistrate Innocent Bepura and were remanded in custody for a bail application.

The incidents allegedly occurred on three separate occasions. On June 5, Museba is accused of sneaking into the bathroom where the complainant was bathing and raping her, threatening to shoot her and her aunt if they reported the assault.

Three days later, Makoni allegedly raped the woman using the same method. On June 13, Nyamupandu allegedly broke into their house and raped the complainant at knifepoint.

The complainant later disclosed the abuse to her mother after returning to Bulawayo, leading to the officers' arrest following a report at Western Commonage Police Station. The case is being prosecuted by Tsitsi Mutukwa.

Source - newsday
More on: #Beitbridge, #Rape, #Cops

