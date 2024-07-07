Police remove artisanal miners from Jumbo

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) have launched an operation to remove illegal artisanal miners from mining sites in the Mazowe district of Mashonaland Central. This action follows a directive aimed at curbing illegal activities in the area, specifically targeting Mazowe Mine Lease 35 and surrounding concessions.National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi announced that the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development is leading the effort to clear these sites, which have suffered significant land and vegetation destruction due to illegal mining operations. The eviction notice, effective from July 6 to July 13, 2024, mandates all illegal occupants and those engaging in criminal activities to vacate the area.Nyathi emphasized that the police will enforce this directive and arrest anyone defying it or involved in criminal activities under the guise of mining. He urged the public to cooperate with the police to maintain law and order during this period.