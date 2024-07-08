Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Spanish tourist trampled to death by an elephant in South Africa

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Management at the Pilanesberg National Park has extended its condolences to the family of a Spanish tourist, after he was trampled to death by an elephant at the weekend.

It is believed that the 43-year-old man and his fiancé and a third person were driving through the North West reserve when they stopped to photograph a group of elephants and calves.

The elephants, led by the matriarch of the group, reportedly attacked the man. He was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, North West Parks and Tourism Board chief conservation officer, Pieter Nel, said people are urged not to exit their vehicles at any time while at the park.

He said no action will be taken against the elephant. He added that it was a breeding group and the elephant that led the attack was the matriarch and it was a natural instinct for her to respond.

He said the area is a nature reserve and animals are in their natural habitat and people needed to be mindful when entering these areas.

Chief Marketing Officer at North West Parks, Deborah Mooketsi, added that visitors to the park are provided with information about how they should behave at the park including procedures and protocols that need to be observed.

She said this was an isolated incident at the reserve.

Source - iol

