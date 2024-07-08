Latest News Editor's Choice


Chivayo protected, Mpofu, Chimombe sacrificed?

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe's political system is reeling from a major corruption scandal and has decided to protect ex-convict tycoon Wicknell Chivayo, who is close to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, while targeting his estranged business partners, Moses Mpofu and Mike Chimombe. Chivayo, reportedly in Dubai, has had a fallout with his partners over a lucrative but corrupt US$100 million tender with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

The scandal is larger and more complex than initially thought, involving over US$100 million and numerous officials who received bribes, kickbacks, and commissions.

According to the NewsHawks, key players in the US$100 million deal are Zec chair Priscilla Chigumba, chief electoral officer Utoile Silaigwana, chief procurement officer Robson Changachirere, Pedzisayi "Scott" Sakupwanya, Chivayo, Mpofu, Mike Chimombe, Central Intelligence Organisation Director-General Isaac Moyo, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Martin Rushwaya, lawyer Everson Chatambudza, Ren-Form international sales executive Angus Carlaw and the company chief executive Thomas Michel du Sart.

Mpofu and Chimombe are currently in jail over fraud charges related to the US$88 million Presidential Goats Scheme, where they allegedly received US$7.7 million but failed to deliver more than 6,000 goats as contracted. They have been denied bail, which many believe is an attempt to save Chivayo and other top officials, as no other individuals involved in the goats scandal were arrested.

Source - newshawks

