Chamisa lawyer's ultimatum to Sanyatwe ends without a retraction

After receiving a letter from prominent lawyer Advocate Thabani Mpofu demanding a retraction of unconstitutional remarks, Zimbabwe National Army commander Lieutenant-General Anselem Sanyatwe faces the end of a seven-day ultimatum today.Mpofu's letter, sent a week ago, accused Sanyatwe of violating Section 208 subsection 2 of Zimbabwe's constitution, which mandates the conduct of security forces to remain non-partisan.Sanyatwe's controversial statements, made in a widely circulated video, declared that Zanu-PF would remain in power indefinitely and threatened to impose "command voting" to ensure the party's dominance.Mpofu's letter warned that failure to withdraw these remarks would result in legal action. He emphasized the constitutional mandate that security forces must not act in a partisan manner, promote any political party, or violate fundamental rights.Sanyatwe's statements have sparked public outrage, with citizens and legal experts condemning the threats to free and fair elections.The constitution requires the military to respect fundamental rights and freedoms, remain non-partisan, and subordinate to civilian authority.Sanyatwe's vow to use force to secure votes for Zanu-PF is seen as a direct challenge to these principles.Zimbabwean elections have a history of political violence, intimidation, and fraud, and Sanyatwe's remarks are part of a pattern of military interference in politics.