Donald Trump issues fresh challenge to elderly Biden

by Staff reporter
10 Jul 2024 at 12:08hrs | Views
The former president has called for a debate and golf game so that his rival can prove he's capable of leading the country

Former US President Donald Trump has challenged Joe Biden to a "no-holds-barred" debate and an 18-hole game of golf so that the incumbent leader can prove he is still fit for office.   

The 81-year-old Biden is facing growing calls from his fellow Democrats to drop out of the 2024 presidential race over concerns about his mental health, following his disastrous performance during a debate with Trump last month.  

Speaking at a rally in Miami on Tuesday, Trump said he wanted to give Biden a "chance to redeem himself."  

"Let's do another debate this week so 'Sleepy' Joe Biden can prove to everyone all over the world that he has what it takes to be president. But this time it will be man to man, no moderators, no holds barred," Trump said, calling on Biden to "name the place, anytime, anywhere."  

Trump also recalled that during their CNN-hosted debate, Biden had declared that he would be willing to test his skills and stamina against his rival on the golf course.

"Can you believe this? Did you ever see him swing?" Trump told his supporters, announcing that he is "officially challenging 'Crooked Joe' to an 18-hole golf match right here." The presumptive Republican candidate promised that if Biden won, he would donate $1 million to any charity of his opponent's choice. However, Trump doubted that Biden would accept his challenge "because he is all talk."
Nobel Prize winner urges Biden to drop out  

Biden campaign spokesman James Singer responded to the challenge on Wednesday by claiming that the US president "doesn't have time for Donald Trump's weird antics – he's busy leading America and defending the free world." He also dismissed Trump as a "liar, a convict, and a fraud only out for himself."

Biden himself has unequivocally stressed that he is "firmly committed" to staying in the presidential race, while White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has insisted that the incumbent is determined to serve out his full second term in office if reelected.

At the same time, calls for Biden to drop out of the election have continued to grow, with many senior Democrats and party donors urging him to "do the right thing" and quit, fearing he would not be able to beat Trump.  

A survey conducted by CBS News/YouGov in the wake of last month's presidential debate also found that 72% of registered voters do not believe that Biden has the "mental and cognitive health necessary to serve as president."


Source - RT

