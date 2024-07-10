'Rape cops' released on bail

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Three police officers from Chituripasi Police Base in Beitbridge East have been accused of raping an 18-year-old woman on multiple occasions last month.Courage Majoni, Jabulani Museba, and Enock Nyamupandu were each released on $100 bail by regional magistrate Innocent Bepura. They are ordered to remain at their addresses and not interfere with witnesses.The State did not oppose bail but sought approval from the Attorney-General's office.The incidents allegedly occurred on June 5th, 8th, and 13th, with the victim reporting the abuse upon returning to Bulawayo.The officers were arrested following her report to the Western Commonage Police Station.The case is scheduled to resume in two weeks.