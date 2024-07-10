Bulawayo nurse caught red-handed assisting school girl to do abortion

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Police in Bulawayo have arrested a 16-year-old female high school student from a local school, together with a 26-year-old registered general nurse from Entumbane who was allegedly caught performing an abortion on her.In a statement, Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed arresting Devine Dlodlo and a Form Four pupil whose name is being withheld for legal reasons for unlawful termination of pregnancy.According to Insp Ncube, the incident came to light when residents attending a funeral in Entumbane heard screams coming from Dlodlo's house prompting them to go and check.Upon arrival, they found Dlodlo and the victim in the house and the girl had blood stains on her thighs and lower limbs. There was blood all over the house floor. They also discovered that she had given birth to a foetus, which was placed on the toilet floor.The victim said she had approached Dlodlo, a registered nurse for help in terminating her six-month pregnancy. The nurse had allegedly given her unknown tablets to induce the pregnancy. She then led the police to a bushy area near the Entumbane shops where she had dumped the foetus.The foetus was recovered and taken to United Bulawayo Hospital mortuary awaiting a post-mortem.The matter was reported to the police leading to the arrest of the accused persons.