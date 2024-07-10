Man stabs beer mate over song selection

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Mncedisi Hadebe, a 37-year-old man from Matheleni Village, Mbembesi, Matabeleland North Province, has been sentenced to 36 months in prison for stabbing his drinking companion, Khulani Mabothe, multiple times after an argument over music selection.Initially facing a charge of attempted murder, Hadebe pleaded not guilty, but after a trial, the charge was reduced to assault.He received a 48-month jail term with 12 months suspended on the condition of no similar offenses within five years.During sentencing, Regional Magistrate Dambudzo Malunga noted that Hadebe's claim of self-defense was dismissed due to witness testimony placing him as the aggressor.The magistrate emphasized the seriousness of the crime, deeming a fine inappropriate, especially given Hadebe's lack of remorse, evidenced by his failure to apologize to the court or the victim.The incident occurred on March 3, 2024, following an argument at a bar, leading to Hadebe stabbing Mabothe multiple times outside, resulting in his arrest by ZRP Mbembesi.