Portion of buttocks cut off from dead man in Church shrine

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Madzibaba Ekedi Mawodzwa, a religious leader based in Kuwadzana, Harare, is accused of involvement in the killing of eleven relatives at his shrine, allegedly in pursuit of spiritual powers.The case is being heard at Chief Makope's traditional court in Zambara Village, Chiweshe. Madzibaba Ekedi, along with seven accomplices, allegedly murdered his nephew and mutilated his body, claiming it was part of rituals to heal him. However, Chief Makope's ruling has prompted them to go into hiding as police involvement was suggested due to the severity of the murders.Madzibaba Ekedi denies the allegations, insisting he was trying to heal his nephew who was ill.According to court submissions, the situation escalated when the spirit of the deceased nephew allegedly possessed a family member, demanding the return of his blood claimed to have been used in rituals.The family sought help from another spiritual leader, Madzibaba Cloud Chifamba, who referred the matter to Chief Makope for resolution during a cleansing ceremony.