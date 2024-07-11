New fire station at Mugabe Airport completed

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe government has completed the construction of a new fire station at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport to enhance safety for both travellers and aircraft.Airport infrastructure development is a top priority for improving the ease of doing business in Zimbabwe and globally.The airport has undergone a significant transformation with a US$153 million renovation to increase its passenger handling capacity.In November, China Jiangsu International completed the renovation of the right-side flight display of the old terminal. Additionally, the state-of-the-art VVIP pavilion at the airport is now complete.The Airports Company of Zimbabwe (ACZ) confirmed the new developments, including the completion of the new satellite fire station, which enhances airport emergency safety measures.The domestic terminal at the airport is also undergoing rehabilitation, expected to be finished this month, with users currently utilizing the international terminal.The Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport continues to attract new airlines, including Airlink, Ethiopian Airlines, Emirates, and Qatar Airways, which provide regional and international flights to Harare.The contractor, China Jiangsu International-RGM Airport Project, has handed over the completed sections to the Airports Company of Zimbabwe.